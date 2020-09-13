Man dead, teen and motorcyclist critical in horror crashes

A man has died and two others have sustained life-threatening injuries after three serious crashes across Queensland overnight.

Police said a Toyota Landcruiser in Cairns lost control and crashed down an embankment just after midnight.

Emergency services were called to Benn Street in Brinsmead where a man, who was driving the car, was assessed for critical injuries and died at the scene.

A woman in her 30s, who was a passenger, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

On the Gold Coast, a motorcyclist was being treated for life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car.

Police were called to a serious crash in Surfers Paradise about 12.30am Sunday, after a Toyota Prius travelling north on Ferny Ave collided with a motorcycle travelling south, at the intersection of Cavill Ave.

The rider, a 30-year-old Surfers Paradise man, sustained significant facial injuries and was treated by critical care paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Surfers Paradise man, was not physically injured.

Also on the Gold Coast, a group of teenagers were treated by paramedics after a car crashed into a power poll in Elenora.

Critical care responded to the single-vehicle crash into a pole on Guineas Creek Road and Wilpark Crescent at 9.50pm.

Four patients were treated at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy sustained a serious head injury and was taken in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Another 16-year-old boy was initially trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

He sustained leg injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle and a third 16-year-old passenger were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating all of the crashes.

Anyone who witnessed any of these crashes or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Man dead, teen and motorcyclist critical in horror crashes