Man denies raping partner

A MAN has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape at his trial in the Warwick District Court this week.

Proceedings began on Wednesday, with a jury of seven men and five women empanelled to decide the case.

During her opening statement yesterday, Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said the alleged offences occurred on two separate occasions more than a week apart.

The court heard the 40-year-old defendant and the alleged victim had been in a relationship but were experiencing problems.

"That started to unravel and things then came to a head on Friday, 2nd October, 2015,” Mrs Kelly said.

The prosecutor said it was after this date the two alleged offences took place.

The court heard the man had been asked to leave the couple's house, in a small community outside Warwick, and returned after a week away.

Mrs Kelly said the victim reported the man asking her for sex.

"But (she) told him sex would not solve their problems and encouraged him to see a counsellor with her about their relationship problems,” she said.

Mrs Kelly said on the first occasion, the woman reported agreeing to sleep in the same bed as the man but not having sex with him.

The court heard allegations she woke up to the man touching her.

"She told the defendant to go away, that she didn't want to sleep with him,” Mrs Kelly said.

On the second occasion, the defendant entered the woman's room while she pretended to sleep.

After both alleged offences occurred in early November, the court heard the woman applied for a domestic violence order, which was granted.

The jury heard it was few days later she spoke to a detective and made a formal complaint.

At the conclusion of the prosecution's opening statement, the defence team opted not to provide a statement.

During the trial, the woman and police officers will take the stand to provide their evidence.

The trial is expected to conclude this afternoon.