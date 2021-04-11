Menu
A man has died at Suffolk Park beach. Picture by Scott Fletcher
News

Man dies after being pulled from water near Byron Bay

Aisling Brennan
11th Apr 2021 9:56 AM
A man has died after being pulled from water near Byron Bay on Saturday.

NSW Police have confirmed emergency services were called to Suffolk Park Beach, south of Byron Bay, about 12.30pm on April 10. after the body of a swimmer was removed from the water by surfers.

Witnesses commenced CPR, but the 59-year-old Queensland man died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Meanwhile, a second man has also died in an unrelated incident in the state's south.

Emergency services were called to Bittangabee Bay in Ben Boyd National Park, about 43km south of Eden, following a concern for welfare report for a kayaker about 8.10am on Saturday.

Police have been told the man fell from a kayak while trying to board a runabout and was removed from the water by witnesses a short time later.

CPR was commenced, however he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 70-year-old Victorian man.

Officers from the Marine Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

byron bay drowning drowning death editors picks nsw police force suffolk park
Lismore Northern Star

