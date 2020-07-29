Menu
Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Jul 2020 1:52 PM
A man has been killed in a horror crash when a van towing a boat-trailer jackknifed and rolled on a rural Gold Coast road.

The man was driving along Marks Road Woongoolba at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, towing a boat trailer with his van when police say the vehicle left the road on a bend.

Consequently the van and trailer collided then rolled, leaving the driver trapped.

A member of the public told emergency services of the crash, however, the 59-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

It follows another tragic crash in the Gold Coast hinterland that claimed four young lives last week.

Originally published as Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

