Man dies after serious two-vehicle traffic crash

A tow truck and a sedan travelling in opposite directions on the Cunningham Highway crashed in the early hours of Monday morning, March 27.

POLICE have confirmed a Warwick man, 76, involved in a traffic crash at Warrill View has died in hospital.

Around 1am last Monday, a tow truck and sedan were travelling in opposite directions on the Cunningham Hgy when they collided near Charles Chauvel Dr.

The driver of the station wagon sustained life-threatening injuries and was helicoptered to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died on Friday, as a result of his injuries.

The 56-year-old male driver of the tow truck and his 26-year-old male passenger were also transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours on Monday morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.