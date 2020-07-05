Menu
The man’s body was found about midday. (File picture)
The man's body was found about midday. (File picture)
Man dies in fall from nightclub fence

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 3:50 PM
A MAN, 18, has been found dead in Fortitude Valley in inner Brisbane, with police believing his serious head injuries are from falling from a fence.

The victim is from Bribie Island. It is believed he fell while trying to climb a fence behind Birdees nightclub.

The man's body was found at midday.

"A man was located deceased with severe head injury in a laneway on Gipps St around 12pm," police said in a statement.

"While investigations are ongoing, it appears the man may have fallen while climbing a fence overnight. We do not have an age to provide at this time."

