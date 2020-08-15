Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
News

Man dies in freak fishing accident

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
15th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a freak fishing accident in Territory waters.

The 56-year-old was fishing with family and friends in the Darwin Harbour when he was struck in the chest by a large fish which launched itself into the boat.

The group immediately made its way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

Sadly the man passed away.

NT Police said it appeared "to be a freak incident".

"(It) is hugely distressing for the people in the boat and other family and friends of the man," a statement said.

"Police ask that their privacy be respected and as such will not be providing further comment."

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man dies in freak fishing accident

fishing death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Premium Content DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Weather The unseasonal soaking could make all the difference for producers on the Southern...

        Warwick man charged with drink driving

        Premium Content Warwick man charged with drink driving

        News The man was allegedly driving at more than double the legal alcohol limit.

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the...