A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
News

Men 'thrown from boat' in fatal lake accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Sep 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
UPDATE 8AM:

A police investigation is underway after a 68-year-old man died in a marine accident at Lake Awoonga last night. 

Around 8.19pm, police were called to the Awoonga Dam to reports two men were thrown from a boat into the water.

A search by Water Police, helicopter and other local resources including SES located a 42-year-old man floating and pulled him to safety.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, a 68-year-old man was located deceased a short time later.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote this reference number: QP2001858359 within the online suspicious activity form.

INITIAL 6.40AM:

A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.

He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.

He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.

