Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
News

Man dies in workplace machinery incident

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Jan 2021 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery in Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Main Beach Road in Pinkenba around 2.30am where the man had been critically injured at his workplace.

He died at the scene.

Police and Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious at this stage.

It comes only days after two men were severely injured in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast, where one man suffered critical injuries after an explosion on a rooftop.

Originally published as Man dies in workplace machinery incident

accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up about Queensland’s COVID vaccine rollout preparations.

        Frustration as $43m splurge fails to ensure Gap future

        Premium Content Frustration as $43m splurge fails to ensure Gap future

        News ‘That’s where I’d like to see the money spent’: Controversy over where this million...

        WHAT’S ON: Bumper Australia Day festivies this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Bumper Australia Day festivies this weekend

        News Live music, delicious street food, cricket carnivals and heritage exhibits:...

        60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Premium Content 60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Business Modelling predicts 60,000 Qld tourism jobs to go when JobKeeper ends