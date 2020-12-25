Man dies and three hurt in horror Christmas Day crash

A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.

A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.

A 28-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole beside a north Queensland highway.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police arrived on scene at The Palmerstone Highway at Coorumba, south west of Innisfail, just before 7.15am Friday morning.

It's reported the Holden Commodore, which had four occupants, veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, killing the driver.

Three women travelling with the man were transported to Innisfail Hospital in stable conditions.

The Palmerstone Highway at Coorumba is currently closed due to a serious traffic crash. Expect delays #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/9dB3CzBUIm — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 24, 2020



Police closed the highway where the crash occurred, advising motorists to expect long delays if travelling through the area.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Originally published as Man dies, three hurt in horror Xmas Day crash