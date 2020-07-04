Menu
The crash was on the Gore Highway west of Toowoomba.
Man dies in two vehicle crash west of Toowoomba

Peter Hardwick
by
4th Jul 2020 7:39 AM
THE death of an 18-year-old Goondiwindi man in a two vehicle crash on Friday has prompted a call from local police for drivers to be extra careful in these school holidays.

Sergeant Steve Ryan of Millmerran police urged drivers to be aware of the Fatal Five - speeding, intoxication (drugs and/or alcohol), failure to wear a seat belt, driver fatigue and distraction.

"There is extra traffic on the road at the moment due to the school holidays," Sgt Ryan said.

"We really urge drivers to be aware of fatigue, even if driving relatively short distances."

The 18-year-old man died after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer on the Gore Highway near Kindon between Millmerran and Goondiwindi about 5.50pm Friday.

The truck driver was treated for a shoulder injury and airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Fire crews, police and paramedics from Millmerran and Goondiwindi attended the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
 

