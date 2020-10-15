Man driving 45km/h over limit ’with drugs in system’

WARWICK police nabbed a string of allegedly dangerous and intoxicated drivers on our roads yesterday.

According to acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, most alarming was a Warwick man who was caught driving 105km/h in a 60 zone.

The 40-year-old man not only drove 45k/h over the Pratten St limit but also allegedly tested positive to drugs when stopped by police at 10.15am.

He is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court for both alleged offences at a later date.

Police also pulled over a 39-year-old Booval woman on Albion St at 3.05am.

Sergeant Reid said the woman was more than twice the legal limit, recording a blood alcohol concentration of 0.128

She was issued a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on October 28.

Warwick police also intercepted another motorist on Wantley St at 8.45am.

Sgt Reid said the 27-year-old man returned a positive drug test and was unlicensed.

