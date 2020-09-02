Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
News

Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

by Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
2nd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while working on the roof of a veterinary clinic in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and Workplace Health and Safety will investigate the circumstances of the death.

A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show

The 53-year-old man was working alone on the vet clinic's roof on Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba Tuesday afternoon when staff became concerned for his welfare.

The man was found unresponsive on the roof and emergency crews were called about 5.20pm.

He died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Originally published as Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

More Stories

electrocuted man killed tradie workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DISGUSTING’: Holidaymakers slam stay at SDRC campground

        Premium Content ‘DISGUSTING’: Holidaymakers slam stay at SDRC campground

        Community Claims of a tick infestation and general ‘grubbiness’ has led to new calls to reinstate caretakers.

        Southern Downs roads to receive $2.4M in upgrades

        Premium Content Southern Downs roads to receive $2.4M in upgrades

        Council News Find out which flood-damaged spots will be repaired under the new funding.

        Personal struggles inspire new fitness club

        Premium Content Personal struggles inspire new fitness club

        Community ‘Most people, if they’re bigger, are embarrassed to walk in public’: The new group...

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess