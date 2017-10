SPED AWAY: A man allegedly evaded police directions to pull over last night.

A MAN allegedly sped away from police last night when they attempted to pull over the vehicle he was driving on Wallace St.

Acting sergeant Fraser McLauchlan said police were intercepting the vehicle in relation to a petrol drive off at Caltex Truck Stop earlier in the evening.

Sgt McLauchlan said police activated the lights on their vehicle but the driver evaded the direction about 4.30am.

The details of the vehicle have been obtained and the incident will be followed up by police.