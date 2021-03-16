Man accused of 1800km trip to have sex with girl

A man accused of travelling 1800km to have sex with who he thought was a teenage girl after allegedly grooming her online has appeared in court.

Daniel James Katona is facing four counts of grooming and one count of using the internet to procure a child under 16 with the intention of meeting the child.

The 20-year-old from Mt Isa was arrested on Friday at Taringa Hungry Jacks following an investigation by Taskforce Argos and Ferny Grove Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

Police allege Katona had travelled there to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl he'd met online. Police said he instead met with detectives from Argos.

According to police an investigation began in January after a tip off from West Australian police who received information that Katona was allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour with underage women online.

Police allege Katona made contact with an undercover officer from Argos posing as a 15-year-old child on a social media application.

Police allege he engaged in behaviour that constituted the grooming of a child.

It will be alleged that he then travelled from Mt Isa to Brisbane to engage in sexual acts with a female he believed to be a child.

According to court documents Katona allegedly used the internet to procure the fictional child between February 21 and March 13.

The four counts of grooming allegedly occurred on March 4, 8, 10 and 12.

Katona briefly appeared in court this morning where his bail was enlarged.

Magistrate Suzette Coates adjourned the April 19.

