Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man faces court for violent unprovoked assault

Jarrard Potter
18th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 19th Oct 2020 6:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A GRAFTON man has faced court for the violent and unprovoked assault of his partner of five years.

Kerry James Marlow appeared in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing over charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

According to court documents, about 2.45pm on July 13 the victim was in Centenary Park in Maclean when confronted by Marlow.

Without warning Marlow grabbed the victim by the arm and began throwing punches to her abdomen, upper body and face, with one of the punches connecting to her jaw.

The court heard the assault was witnessed by number of bystanders. One of the witnesses intervened and yelled at Marlow to stop, and he eventually let go of the victim who was then taken to Maclean Police Station. The victim suffered soreness to the jaw, right arm and right side of the abdomen.

Later that day Marlow was arrested at Maclean Hotel by police.

Marlow's solicitor told the court that there had been tension in the relationship as a third party had become interested in the victim, and at the time of the assault the victim was talking on the phone to the other person.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Marlow to a term of imprisonment of nine months to be served by way of intensive correction in the community.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277
clarence crime domestic violence offences grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Queensland is looking at an economic recovery slower than almost every other state, according to a new report. Find out what's holding the Sunshine State back.

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:10 AM
        • 1 tumbleweed123
        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and LNP officially launch elections campaigns

        Warwick columnist shares fresh teas ahead of summer

        Premium Content Warwick columnist shares fresh teas ahead of summer

        News Daily News columnist Krista Bjorn has been busy in the kitchen...

        Artists’ relish spotlight of Art and Craft Trail

        Premium Content Artists’ relish spotlight of Art and Craft Trail

        News It’s the first time the festival has hit the Southern Downs, shining a light on the...