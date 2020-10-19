Man faces court for violent unprovoked assault

A GRAFTON man has faced court for the violent and unprovoked assault of his partner of five years.

Kerry James Marlow appeared in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing over charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

According to court documents, about 2.45pm on July 13 the victim was in Centenary Park in Maclean when confronted by Marlow.

Without warning Marlow grabbed the victim by the arm and began throwing punches to her abdomen, upper body and face, with one of the punches connecting to her jaw.

The court heard the assault was witnessed by number of bystanders. One of the witnesses intervened and yelled at Marlow to stop, and he eventually let go of the victim who was then taken to Maclean Police Station. The victim suffered soreness to the jaw, right arm and right side of the abdomen.

Later that day Marlow was arrested at Maclean Hotel by police.

Marlow's solicitor told the court that there had been tension in the relationship as a third party had become interested in the victim, and at the time of the assault the victim was talking on the phone to the other person.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Marlow to a term of imprisonment of nine months to be served by way of intensive correction in the community.