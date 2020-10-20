Menu
Man facing 70 sex, physical abuse charges

by Erin Lyons
20th Oct 2020 7:29 AM

 

A NSW man is facing 70 charges of alleged sexual and physical abuse of a woman and six children on the state's mid north coast.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation in June following reports a 45-year-old woman and six children had been abused by the man known to them over the three-year period between 2015 and 2018.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man at a home near Taree last month before he was taken to the local police station and charged with 70 offences.

Police divers helped search a property in Taree. Picture: NSW Police
These include, grooming a child under 14 years old for sex, stalking, intimidating, assault, aggravated sex assault, sexual intercourse without consent, torture, beating or seriously injuring an animal, driving furiously in a motor vehicle to cause bodily harm and failing to provide necessities for an endangered life.

Officers also searched a property at Taree last month where they seized electronic devices while police divers recovered firearms from the dam on the property.

Officers pulled firearms from the dam. Picture: NSW Police
The man was refused bail at Taree Local Court in September and will appear again on Tuesday.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

