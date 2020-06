Rescue crews are desperately trying to retrieve a 41-year-old man from a creek, after he fell from a construction site balcony.

A man has been injured after a balcony collapsed at a building site in Hornsby, NSW.

The incident occurred at a construction site on Maranta St.

It's understood the man fell at least four metres.

He's currently conscious but sustained injuries to his head and wrist.

Rescue crews are currently trying to retrieve the man from a creek.

