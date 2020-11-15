Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Premium Content COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Council News Warwick region’s drought-stricken not-for-profits left in lurch as fiery debate stalls progress on dozens of projects.

        Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        News The soon-to-be dad was busted with meth, steroids, and even unauthorised...

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Property With only hours to go, this is your last chance to decide on a winner!

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...