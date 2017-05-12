Man fined for child porn charge

A Granite Belt man has been convicted of sharing child exploitation material.

HE THOUGHT it was a joke, but a single image proved to have serious consequences.

Stanthorpe man Jason Allan Holl, 42, pleaded guilty to distributing child exploitation material in Stanthorpe District Court on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said police found an image of child exploitation on another man's phone, which they traced back to Holl.

Mr Cook said the image depicted a sexual act between a male toddler and a goat.

But the court heard the image had been photoshopped, something Barrister Frank Martin referred to as significant in Holl's defence.

"It's a different type of image,” Mr Martin said.

He recommended community service would not be the best option due to the existing shame experienced by Holl and his family, after his wife had been forced to close down a home-based childcare business.

"In the small town, the shame of it was (significant),” Mr Martin said.

Judge Dennis Lynch said while the act of sharing the image showed a failure of judgment, it was "out of character” for Holl and the fact the image was photoshopped made the offence less severe.

"It's conceded that it appears to be a constructed image rather than an image of an actual event,” Judge Lynch said.

Holl was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded for the incident.