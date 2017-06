FINED: Police called to group disturbance in Warwick last night.

A group disturbance outside Harvey Norman last night has led to a 34-year-old man being slapped with a $365 on-the-spot fine.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said police were called to the corner of Palmerin St and Victoria St at about midnight where there was a disturbance involving a number of people.

Sgt Burton said the man was issued with the public nuisance offence for violent behaviour.

No other people were penalised as a result of the incident.