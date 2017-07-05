Man fined for driving at almost 4 times legal limit

FINED: Man caught driving with blood alcohol concentration of 0.192 at Stanthorpe.

A DRUNKEN motorist had two passengers in his car when he was nabbed for driving while close to four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police say the car caught the attention of police when it was observed speeding in a Stanthorpe street.

Aldo Farroni, who lived at Stanthorpe at the time, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.192 when stopped.

He faced Warwick Magistrates Court this morning charged with one count of high-range drink driving. driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Farroni was pulled over for driving at high speed when he was given a random breath test.

Sgt Wiggan said the 23-year-old reported drinking three bottles of beer.

Farroni pleaded guilty to the charge, telling the court he understood he made a big mistake.

"What I did was very dangerous for me and for everybody,” he said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he took into account the level of the reading and Farroni's lack of criminal history in sentencing.

"That reading is very, very high,” Mr Manthey said.

Farroni was slapped with a $1200 fine and disqualified from driving for 12 months.