Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN BREACH: The Glen Aplin man claimed he was “unaware” his new relationship breached the existing DVO. Picture: file
IN BREACH: The Glen Aplin man claimed he was “unaware” his new relationship breached the existing DVO. Picture: file
Crime

Man fined for shacking up with ex’s 19yo daughter

Jessica Paul
2nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Southern Downs man told police he was "unaware" a relationship with his ex-partner's 19-year-old daughter breached a protection order taken out against him.

In November last year, police officers found he and the woman's daughter had lived together for months.

The protection order was enforced in May 2019 after the man's ex-partner and her daughter alleged an assault had taken place in their home.

The man, who cannot be name for legal reasons, was subsequently banned from contacting either of the women.

Warwick Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the man claimed he was "unaware" the relationship breached the domestic violence order, as he "didn't read it properly" when he first received it.

The protection order has since been changed to allow for the relationship.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $350 and his conviction was recorded.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call of the wild as family's beloved magpie disappears

        premium_icon Call of the wild as family's beloved magpie disappears

        Pets & Animals The wild bird grew to have a strong bond with the Warwick family, learning to bark like a dog and play with the cat.

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella

        WHAT’S ON: Events on the Downs this month

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Events on the Downs this month

        News The region’s calendar is quickly filling up after months of restrictions – here’s...

        New market to harvest hopes of region’s producers

        premium_icon New market to harvest hopes of region’s producers

        News Event to fill gap of Jumpers and Jazz and shine a spotlight on hard work of our...