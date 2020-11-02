Man fined for stealing blankets while ‘sleeping rough’

A Warwick man has been fined for stealing blankets from St Vincent’s de Paul’s charity bin. Image/ Russell Millard an alley off

WHEN a Warwick man got cold while “sleeping rough” he helped himself to a stash of items that had been donated to St Vincent de Paul.

Robert James Crummy stole two garbage bags of items from the Warwick charity’s donation bin at about midnight on October 8.

The 32-year-old drew the attention of police who noticed the bags that were slung over his shoulder were not with him when they had spotted Crummy a short time earlier.

The bags contained blankets and kitchen items.

Crummy admitted to police he had taken them and said he made the impulsive decision because he wanted something to sleep on.

Lawyer Claire Hine told the court her client had never stolen before and had no other excuse except he was cold.

Magistrate Julian Noud told Crummy stealing from a charity was “deplorable”.

“No doubt if you would have approached St Vincent de Paul in a lawful fashion they might have been willing and able to help you,” Mr Noud said.

Crummy told the court he was now looking at ways to “get out of Warwick and get myself out of trouble.”

He pleaded guilty to stealing and driving unlicensed and was fined $250.