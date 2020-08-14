Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Dating Which of these strapping young lads would receive your final rose?

        WHO’S HIRING?: 30 jobs in Warwick right now

        Premium Content WHO’S HIRING?: 30 jobs in Warwick right now

        Careers There’s dozens of job openings up for grabs. You never know where one application...

        Animal rights activists protest at John Dee

        Premium Content Animal rights activists protest at John Dee

        Breaking One man was given a fine for a Covid infringement.

        LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Premium Content LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Politics Southern Downs MP claims commissioner will fight for residents