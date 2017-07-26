Man flees police, sparks Warwick block shut-down

Polie gave chase when the man took off on foot

WARWICK streets were cordoned off after a fleet-footed resident led officers on a wild chase yesterday.

Police were called to Rose City Shoppingworld carpark at 3.45pm after a member of the public said they spotted a man acting suspiciously.

Police approached the man who spoke to them briefly before fleeing on foot.

Police said they gave chase through backyards to an area between Stacey and Dragon Sts, before backup arrived to seal the area.

A 22-year-old Warwick man was eventually found in a house yard in Dragon St.

Scott Richard Allen was charged with seven counts of trespassing and two counts of obstructing police and appeared in court this morning.

He was remanded into custody and is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 8.

Police said the man was wanted on a return to prison warrant.