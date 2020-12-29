Menu
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

Jessica Paul
29th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
A MAN has been flown to hospital with several burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Goondiwindi property at about 10.30pm last night where the man, aged in his 30s, was suffering facial burns as a result of the explosion.

A RACQ Lifeflight Rescue spokeswoman said the man's injuries were treated at the scene before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed.

