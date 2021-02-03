Man flown to hospital after car crashes through fences

A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File

A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File

A man freed from a vehicle that crashed through a number of fences and into an embankment near Nebo will be flown to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics on scene reported the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed through three fences before it came to a stop about 200m from the roadway.

Three Queensland Fire and Rescue crews and Nebo SES units responded to the incident.

Firefighters freed the man from the vehicle and paramedics assessed him at the scene.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was deployed and landed at the nearby Nebo airstrip to take him to hospital.

He was being treated for spinal precautions.