A MAN has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after rolling his car on a prominent Stanthorpe road.

Emergency service crews were called to Texas Rd, Broadwater at around 1.57am today following reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

The man, whose age is not known, was initially taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition with arm injuries.

According to a QPS spokesman, the man was waiting to be flown to a Brisbane hospital just after 5am.