A man has been flown to hospital with significant injuries after a lawnmower incident this morning.
Man flown to hospital after mower mishap

by Toby Vue
26th Jan 2021 12:47 PM
A FAR North man has been flown to hospital with significant chest injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled at a private premises.

 

 

Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Barrine at 9.26am on Tuesday.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a serious but stable condition en route to Cairns Hospital.

The patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in the QG Air Rescue helicopter. Picture: Brendan Radke
She said they were still confirming the man's age.

Paramedics and one rescue helicopter attended the scene.

 

toby.vue@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flown to hospital after Far North mower mishap

