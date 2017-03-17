Numbers man eyes top job

MAN FOR THE JOB: Jeff Hannaford receiving his award for 40 years as a chartered accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand president Cassandra Crowley last year.

AFTER four decades as a chartered accountant, Jeff Hannaford wants to put his skills to the test in a new role.

The accountant "with a sense of humour" is putting up his hand to become the next treasurer of the Warwick RSL board.

Financial members of the RSL will have until 5pm to lodge their proxy votes ahead of a meeting next Tuesday to decide the executive.

The treasurer's role is the only role being contested ahead of the 2017 Warwick Memorial RSL annual general meeting.

Mr Hannaford's opponent is longtime Warwick resident Karen McKavanagh (nee West) who said she was hoping to make a difference and had the best interests of the Warwick RSL at heart.

Mr Hannaford said he hoped to propel the business into the future, with the experience and know-how needed to make a great treasurer.

"The RSL is a business and I have the experience behind me to perform well in this role," he said.

"I am a community minded person and I respect what the Warwick RSL is as part of this great community and I want to be able to guide it into the future.

"I have more than 40 years of experience behind me, as someone who deals with numbers every single day, to be able to help control a business that is worth a lot of money."

Based out of Inglewood, Mr Hannaford works with clients in Inglewood, Texas and Milmerran.

"I was given my certificate for 40 years in the industry last July at a ceremony in Brisbane.

"I started out because growing up my parents had a sheep, cattle and grain property and they said 'go away and get an education and come back to the land if you wanted to.

"I handle salary and wages claims and meet with small businesses and prime producers as the bulk of my clientele.

"Even though I'm based out at Inglewood, I've been a member of Warwick RSL for some timem now and hope I get the chance to serve on the board as the new treasurer."