17°
News

Man on fraud, stealing charges for counterfeit $50 use

21st Jul 2017 12:41 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been charged with fraud and stealing after a dedicated investigation into the use of counterfeit money in the Warwick region.

Officers from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural), Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch and road police arrested the 21-year-old man who was hiding on a rural property at Deuchar.

Police will allege the man targeted international and younger employees in a number of transactions between January and February this year, using counterfeit $50 notes at Warwick businesses.

A man has been arrested after the alleged use of counterfeit money in Warwick.
A man has been arrested after the alleged use of counterfeit money in Warwick. Contributed

The man was arrested at a Hendon Deuchar Rd property and will be held in custody to appear in court on July 21.

He was charged with five counts of fraud and two counts of stealing.

"With the assistance of MOCS Rural, today closed a lengthy investigation into counterfeit $50 currency that had been passed around local Warwick businesses earlier in the year," a Warwick CIB spokesman said.

"We remind businesses to remain vigilant and check the quality of all notes, in particular when dealing with large denomination notes."

Visit the Reserve Bank of Australia website for details on the counterfeit detection guide.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  counterfeit money reserve bank of australia southern downs toowoomba crime warwick

'United front' for Southern Downs tourism

'United front' for Southern Downs tourism

Operators keen to move forward to progress the industry

Have a mortgage? This warning from the PM is for you

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at the Australian High Commission in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in The United Kingdom for a three-day official. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

He reminded home owners that prices don't always go up...

Manhunt continues as shooting victim recovers

Rakayia Dawson, 20, was shot by two men.

He had to undergo emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel

Six things you didn't know could be recycled

SAVE WASTE: A few extra household items can be saved from landfill with a bit of clever recycling.

Many household items end up in landfill but don't need to be there

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

COLOURFUL: Check out the cool range of events happening in town today.

An extreme knitting workshop, art@st.mark's and more

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale