Train stations
Train stations
News

Man gets stuck between train and platform

by Jacob Miley
13th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after becoming wedged between a train and the platform at a Gold Coast station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Robina Station about 7.40pm Tuesday.

The man was freed and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest and pelvic injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

The incident did cause delays to the train network, according to information by TransLink.

 

 

Originally published as Man gets stuck between train and platform

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

        Two Warwick traffic crashes in 24 hours

        61-year-old issued an infringement notice after allegedly failing to stop at an intersection.

        Warwick grandmother praises her roadside hero

        Alone and stranded nearly 400km from home, Marlene Vincent was saved by the...

        Premier's comments infuriate business owners

        Business owners slam Premier's claim Qld is back to normal

        90+ CASES: Animal cruelty numbers rise across Warwick

        Warwick has ranked among the worsts towns for animal cruelty, with incidents on the...