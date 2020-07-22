Man confesses to 40-year-old incest against sister

A man pleaded guilty to incest and charges of indecently dealing with a child under 16 in Gympie District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A 58-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to four sexual crimes against his sister that took place 40 years ago in Cooloola.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, faced Gympie District Court on Tuesday with another eight historical sexual assaults and indecent dealing charges against him, including rape and unlawfully dealing with a child in his care.

He was convicted of four of the total 12 charges after pleading guilty to two counts of dealing with a child under the age of 14, one count of dealing with a child under the age of 16 and one count of incest.

The four crimes were committed against his sister, the court heard, and occurred between October 1, 1979, and April 1, 1980, at Cooloola.

A case against the defendant began with witnesses giving evidence after the man pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges that police allege relate to another victim who was in the man's care at some stage between December 1, 1998 and January 10, 1999.

The charges include three counts of rape, three counts of unlawfully dealing with a child under the age of 16 in his care and two counts of unlawful assault.

These crimes allegedly occurred in South Bingera near Bundaberg, and Duckinwilla on the Fraser Coast.

Sentencing for the convicted offences is delayed as the case continues Wednesday in Gympie District Court.