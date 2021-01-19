Man harasses ex in hopes of rekindling romance

IN COURT: The 57-year-old hoped his persistent contact would rekindle his romance with the woman. Picture: file

A SOUTHERN Downs man claimed it was undying love that drove him to repeatedly contact his ex-girlfriend for weeks after their break-up, breaching a domestic violence order.

The 57-year-old drove past the woman’s house, sent her messages, or otherwise contacted her five times between July 27 and August 11 last year, breaching a domestic violence order.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man, who cannot be named, also tried to give his ex’s son a birthday present on one occasion, breaching the order.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa acknowledged the man’s actions did not involve any actual violence, nor did he have any other criminal history.

Defence counsel told the court his client had “extreme difficulty” coming to terms with the end of his 18-month relationship with the woman, and hoped to rekindle the relationship through the persistent contact.

While acting magistrate Rob Turra conceded the man may not have fully understood the seriousness of his offending, he said he still should have been aware he was breaking the law.

The man pleaded guilty to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order and three counts of breaching a bail condition.

He was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

