Man hospitalised after street disturbance

Police attended the scene but said no crimes had been committed.

Police attended the scene but said no crimes had been committed.

A MAN has been hospitalised, complaining of chest pain, after Warwick police were called to investigate last night.

A woman called police to a residence on Grafton St around 10pm to report a "drunk or drug-affected" male allegedly trying to break into her neighbour's car.

The woman told police the man verbally abused her when she tried to intervene, and then gained entry to the car through the back window.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said police attended the scene but no charges were laid.

"He was just drunk and wandering around on the street," the spokesman said.

"He wasn't actually trying to steal a car."

The man complained of chest pain, and was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.