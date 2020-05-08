Menu
Man hospitalised after crashing truck into tree

8th May 2020
BREAKING: A man who crashed his truck into a tree has been transported to Roma Hospital with head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on the Carnarvon Highway in Eumamurrin, 33km north of Roma.

QAS received the call at 8.59am this morning that a male driver had run his truck off the side of the road and struck a large tree.

The man was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition with head and possible spinal injuries.

