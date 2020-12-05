Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
News

Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Dec 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence in Townsville.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to an address in West End just after 10am after reports of a man being bitten by a snake.

It's believed the man, aged in his 40s, was tagged on the hand by a tiger snake.

He was treated on site by paramedics before being transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Tiger Snake
Tiger Snake

Mainland tiger snakes are responsible for the second-highest number of bites in Australia, as they inhabit highly populated areas along the east coast according to Australian Geographic.

Bites are fatal if untreated, causing pain in the feet and neck, tingling, numbness and sweating, followed by breathing difficulties and paralysis.

The venom also damages the blood and muscles, leading to renal failure.

Originally published as Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away. SEE CURRENT TEMPS

        Man taken to hospital after rolling car in Killarney

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after rolling car in Killarney

        News The driver sustained back pain and other injuries in the crash.

        WASTE NOT: SDRC blows budget on sewer upgrades

        Premium Content WASTE NOT: SDRC blows budget on sewer upgrades

        News The almost $500K project is just part of the council’s near $1 million investment...

        Dam facilities drying up appeal of popular tourist spot

        Premium Content Dam facilities drying up appeal of popular tourist spot

        Rural There is a new push for upgrades at Leslie Dam, to help keep it as one of Warwick’s...