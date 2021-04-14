Menu
STREET FIGHT: Man hospitalised after massive Tara street brawl on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Pic: Richard Walker
Crime

Man in hospital after massive alleged street brawl in Tara

Peta McEachern
13th Apr 2021 4:16 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2021 6:22 AM
An alleged family feud resulted in a late afternoon brawl breaking out on the streets of Tara on the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries to his eye on Tuesday, April 13.

 

STREET BRAWL: A massive street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps
STREET BRAWL: A massive street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps

 

A Queensland Police spokesman said an alleged physical altercation between five people had occurred on Barden Street at 3.20pm.

"Initial reports indicate it was a family matter - investigations are continuing," he said.

The Chinchilla News understands 10 to 20 people were involved in the street disturbance.

