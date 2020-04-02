Menu
ROLLOVER: Warwick paramedics took the man to hospital following the Rosenthal Heights rollover.
News

Man hospitalised after Warwick crash

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
2nd Apr 2020 8:52 AM
A MAN was transported to the Warwick Hospital with minor cuts following a rollover in Rosenthal Heights this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Dight and Glen Rds at 4.40am after the 28-year-old Toowoomba man reportedly lost control of his vehicle.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency crew attended the scene but the man was not trapped inside his vehicle and they soon left the site in the hands of Warwick police, who are working to remove the car from the scene.

According to Warwick police, no charges had been made yet and investigations were ongoing.

