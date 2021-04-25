Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
Crime

Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

kaitlyn smith
25th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.

A male and female were reportedly involved in the incident at a Miriam St property just before 1.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man at the scene for facial injuries.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was transported as a precautionary measure.

It is understood the parties are known to each other.

Police also attended the scene, however, would not comment on the matter.

alleged assault editors picks ipswich crime ipswich hospital karalee miriam st
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Premium Content Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Crime The 23yo blamed ‘gross intoxication’ for her violent treatment of the police officers.

        Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour was on full display at the 2021 Assumption College Warwick...

        Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Premium Content Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Crime The violent drunken assault was just one of almost 20 charges Hayden Shane...

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.