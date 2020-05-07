Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baseball bat was allegedly used in the attack.
A baseball bat was allegedly used in the attack.
Crime

Man in coma with cracked skull after bat and chain attack

Jack Evans
7th May 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two men with grievous bodily harm after they allegedly fractured a man's skull using a baseball bat and chains in the small town of Ogmore on Tuesday.

The alleged victim did not seek medical help for more than 24 hours after the attack, nor were the police aware until then.

When Queensland Ambulance arrived, the man was immediately flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The man has since been placed in an induced coma and has been flown to Brisbane.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man and a 19 year-old-man yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey confirmed the two alleged offenders were related to each other and were known to police.

Police however could not confirm if the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other but acknowledged "Ogmore is quite a small community".

Sgt Peachey described the injuries to the victim as "very significant".

"The fact that they've (allegedly) armed themselves and struck this person in the head, (it's) very lucky were only investigating assault," he said.

Police are currently investigating a second alleged assault incident between the two parties.

baseball bat attack grievous bodily harm ogmore rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP ’gives as good as he gets’, announces re-election bid

        premium_icon MP ’gives as good as he gets’, announces re-election bid

        Politics James Lister reveals top priorities for the Southern Downs, should he be re-elected in October.

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        News Cast your vote for the tradie who has worked tirelessly to deliver quality service...

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        SHOUT-OUT: Readers share what makes mum special

        premium_icon SHOUT-OUT: Readers share what makes mum special

        Mothers Day Southern Downs families show love to their leading ladies.