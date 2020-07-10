Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man in critical condition after car slams into pole

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jul 2020 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man sustained serious injuries and had to be cut free from his car after it slammed into a pole in Logan overnight.

The man, reportedly in his 20s, was trapped inside of the wreckage and had to be cut free with the Jaws of Life by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene on North Rd in Woodridge about 11.15pm Thursday.

Firefights arrived just six minutes later and cut the sole occupant from the vehicle.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man in critical condition after car slams into pole

More Stories

brisbane crash police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 14 people appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 14 people appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        Record-low Warwick flu season amid pandemic

        premium_icon Record-low Warwick flu season amid pandemic

        News Coronavirus may have saved the Rose City from a virus double whammy.

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News 238,000 expected to pour through Qld borders

        WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

        premium_icon WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

        Offbeat Poor, stupid Robert trapped himself in a water tank overnight