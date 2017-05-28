Man in critical condition after Stanthorpe accident

A 77-year-old man is freed from car after two-vehicle crash on Britannia St in Stanthorpe.

A 76-year-old Nundubbermere man is in a critical condition in Princess Alexandra Hospital following an accident on Friday morning at Stanthorpe.

Stanthorpe police received a report at the weekend that the man was in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 10:50am Friday two cars collided at the intersection of Britannia Street and Folkstone Street.

The driver and sole occupant of one car, a 76-year-old Nundubbermere man, was transported to Stanthorpe Hospital with life threatening injuries before being transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The 79-year-old male driver of the other car was not physically injured during the crash.