Man in custody until Warwick court appearance in July

A WALLANGARRA man arrested on domestic violence charges has been refused bail.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said the man was arrested midday Tuesday.

"He was charged with a breach of a domestic violence order and two charges of common assault against his partner," Sgt Baker said.

"The alleged assaults were on successive days shortly before his arrest."

He faced Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday and the arresting police objected to bail.

The Wallangarra man was remanded in custody pending his appearance in Warwick Magistrates Court on July 3.

The alleged victim did not require medical attention.