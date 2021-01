A man has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital following a single-car crash in Esk. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A MAN in his 20s has been hurt after his vehicle rolled on a major Somerset thoroughfare this morning.

Paramedics were called to the Brisbane Valley Highway at Esk at 3.21am on Wednesday to attend to the patient.

The man sustained injuries to his head, abdomen and shoulders.

He was rushed to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.