Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
News

Man in hospital after car rolls south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN had to be taken to hospital early this morning after his car rolled at Tinbeerwah, south of Gympie.

Emergency services received a call to the scene at Cooroy Noosa Rd and Grange Rd at about 4:07am.

The man, the only occupant of the car, was suffering from neck and back pain. He was soon taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

READ MORE

*Why Gympie jobs, economy are dangerously exposed to COVID

*Man suffers serious injuries in Mary Valley bike crash

*Tin Can Bay on recruitment drive for more firefighters

gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events this weekend

        Whats On Sporting blockbusters, art exhibits, and more – Warwick has it all this weekend.

        Steam railway’s plea for help to survive COVID-19's wrath

        Premium Content Steam railway’s plea for help to survive COVID-19's wrath

        Community Volunteers fear the popular tourism operator is nearing the end of the line, after...

        BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports

        Premium Content BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports

        News One of the Rose City’s biggest employers has been hit by recent beef bans amid...

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland