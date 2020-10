A man was taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Collingwood Park.

A MAN was taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Ipswich.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a pole before going down an embankment on Collingwood Dr in Collingwood Park.

The accident happened at 3.32am on Saturday.