A man has been taken to hospital after competing in motoring events at the Warwick Show.

A MAN was taken to hospital after competing in motoring events at the Warwick Show.

A Warwick Police spokesman said a 24 year-old-man was trapped in a rally vehicle after an accident in an arena yesterday morning.

The man was removed from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Rescue and taken to Warwick Hospital.

The man sustained chest and arm injuries and is believed to be in a stable condition.