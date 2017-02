A man is in a stable condition after a single vehicle roll over on the New England Highway.

A man is in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover on the New England Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30 this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulane Spokeswoman said the single male occupant, believed to be in his 60s, was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital.

The ute was travelling in a southernly along the New England Hwy, near McGlew St.

It is unknown what caused the car to roll.